He and his wife, Brenda, have resided in Blountville on Boone Lake since 1985. Bill loved his neighbors and was always the first one to come running to help. He was an avid wood worker and had a passion for wood working.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Iva Hurst; and aunts, Evelyn McCarter and Jessie Marshall.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Brenda; son, Scott Hurst (Marva Beck); grandchildren, Spencer Hurst (Mandy Caldwell), Emilee Mowl (Christopher), and Megan Harbin; great grandchildren, Marah, Ella, Cody and Harper; aunt, Georgia Nelle McNabb of Sevierville; brother-in-law, Doug Wampler (Janet) of Greenville, and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service for William “Bill” H. Hurst will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak Street, Johnson City, TN 37615. The family will greet friends and share memories on Sunday, from 2:00 PM until the service hour at the church.

Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to: Alzheimer’s Association, 207 Boone Street, Johnson City, TN 37604.

Mountain Empire Cremation & Burial Services, 125 E. Jackson Blvd. Ste. 3, Jonesborough, TN 37659, www.MtnEmpireCBS.com