Patsy Ann Kegley

KINGSPORT- Patsy Ann Mullins Kegley, 83, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday (February 14, 2017) at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. She was born in Dickenson County, Virginia and had lived in Kingsport the majority of her life. Patsy retired from Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center with over 30 years of service. She loved to go camping and spending time on the lake. Patsy loved to listen to her husband, Brendell play music and especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her sister, Rita Cassell; sister in law, Virginia Mullins; sons, Frankie Kegley, Jamie Kegley and wife, Amber; grandchildren, Blake Anderson, Brittany Miller and husband, Derick, Mikaylah Smith and husband, Jeremy, Taylor Kegley, Megan Kegley, Aaliyah Kegley, Ciara Kegley; great grandson, Carson Miller; her close friends, James and Norma Cole, Barbara Helton along with several nieces and nephews.