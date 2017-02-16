Don was an active member at Oak Grove Baptist Church for 62 years, and a member of the Men’s Fellowship. He retired as a Foreman from Eastman Kodak Company after a successful 32 years. He served his country in the United States Army. He was a range officer at Unaka Rod & Gun Club, an avid outdoorsman and he loved spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife of 45 years, Mary Fitzgerald Davison.

Don is survived by his wife, Charlotte Fitzgerald Presnell Davison, Gray; daughters & sons-in-law, Greg & Donna Rose, Piney Flats, & Larry & Tammy Patrick, Kingsport; grandchildren, Kayla Tucker, Josie Tucker, Bethany Rose & Leyton Patrick; sister & brother-in-law, Ralph & Brenda McDaniel, Johnson City; & his mother-in-law, Grace Fitzgerald, Gray. Several special friends and extended family also survive.

A Celebration of Life service for Donald R. Davison will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Evangelist Toonie Cash and Pastor Sherrel Nave officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery in Blountville. Family and friends will serve as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be all of his special life-long friends. The family will greet friends to share memories on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the service hour at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 396 Oak Grove Road, Gray, TN 37615.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City TN 37604 (423) 610-7171 is honored to serve the Davison family.