Curtis “Duck” Montgomery

Born in Glade Spring, Va., Curtis resided in Glade Spring all his life except for the four years he served in the U.S. Army during WWII. During the war, Curtis served in the Asiatic Pacific Theatre where he received two Bronze Service Stars, Philippine Liberation Service Star, Good Conduct Medal, and Victory Medal.

Curtis was the son of the late Frank and Laura Montgomery. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary V. Montgomery; daughter Mary E. Shazier; son-in-law Willie Ray Shazier; and brothers Paul, Roy, Raymond, Samuel and Sanders Montgomery. He was a faithful deacon at First Baptist Plum Creek Church where he was a devoted choir member. Curtis retired from FMC in 1981. After retirement, he spent time in the community in various capacities and was instrumental in the organization of the Senior Citizens Center in Glade Spring.

Survivors include his children, Paul W. Montgomery (Cherry) of Kingsport, Tenn., Delores M. Skipper (Johnny), and Ronnie L. Montgomery (Linda), both of Glade Spring; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 18, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. The funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Fairview Baptist Church, 532 Azalea Drive, Glade Spring, Va. with Rev. Danny Belcher officiating. Interment will follow at the Plum Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be the following grandsons: Aric, Curtis and Marcus Montgomery, Mark Hughes, Sr., and Ray, Willie, Darryl and Johnathan Shazier. Honorary pallbearers will be William Bradley, Dennis Hill, Jerry Hill, Marion Smith, Prince Coleman, Gene Rasor, Charlie Byrd, Earl Hutchinson, David Helms, and Tony Rector. Military honors will be provided by Highlands Veterans Honor Guard and the Virginia National Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund, 532 Azalea Drive, Glade Spring, VA 24340.

The family wishes to express appreciation to the physicians, nurses and medical staff of the Mountain Home Veterans Medical Center for the care of their father during his hospital visits.

Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. Mr. Montgomery and his family are in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210 (276-623-2700).