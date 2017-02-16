Nancy Suiter Kilgore

Nancy was a faithful follower of our Lord. She had a great love for God’s creation, other people, and all animals. She looked forward to being met at Heaven’s Gate by her son, Kenie.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel D. and Ruby “Peg” White Suiter; and her son, Kenneth “Kenie” Wayne Kilgore.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, C. William “Bill” Kilgore; daughter, Karen L. Kilgore; brother- and sister-in-law James “Jim” L. and Sandra Dean Kilgore; nephew, Matthew “Matt” Dean Kilgore; several cousins; and very special cousins Thelma Lee Porter and Rudy Greer.

The family wishes to express appreciation to Dr. Rebekah Cote for her loving friendship and care. Much thanks also to Wellmont Hospice RN’s Melissa and Heather and CNA’s Iva and Skye.

A remembrance service will be held at 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in the sanctuary at First Christian Church, Kingsport, TN with Minister Phipp Sams officiating. A Gathering of Friends will be from 6:00 to 7:30 pm in the Church Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Christian Church of Kingsport, 106 E. Charlemont St., Kingsport TN or to a local animal rescue organization.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Kilgore family.