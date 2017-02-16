logo

Connie Marie Taylor

Connie Marie Taylor, 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 12, 2017. Her devotion to her family, her church, and the less fortunate was an inspiration to all privileged enough to be touched by her love, her strength, and her faith in God. A graduate of West Virginia University, she served in a variety of capacities in mission fields for over 30 years, including 15 years as an Assistant Director of Missions for First Broad Street United Methodist Church. All who knew her loved her kind spirit, her tireless devotion to missions, and her quiet but powerful faith through action.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Faye and Kenneth Gadd, and by her brother, David Gadd.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Robert Taylor; her sisters, Karen Needy and Lauren Gadd, and her brother-in-law, John Needy; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Cook; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Deb Taylor; her grandchildren, Sarah Cook, Grace Cook, Finley Cook, Chris Stevenson, Drew and Tina Stevenson; her great-grandchildren, Annora and Emilia Stevenson; and many other nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

A service celebrating her life will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 18th, with the receiving of friends to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Furniture Ministry of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

