Bernice Fleenor Quillen

She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Minerva Fleenor; husband, Richard Quillen; daughter Kathy New; granddaughter, Summer Quillen; and 10 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her sons; Rick Quillen and partner James Greigo, Victor Quillen, Dave Quillen and partner Sara Morton Dickey; grandsons, Will Casteel and wife Kerry, David New and wife Bonnie; granddaughter Beth Jonker and husband Joe, Sidney Quillen; great-granddaughters, Bella Jonker and Donna Katherine New; niece, Gloria Rutledge and husband Wayne; great-nephew, Rob Ramsey; along with a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Chaplain Mike Driver Officiating.

A private graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, February 18, at East Tennessee Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staffs of Smokey Mountain Hospice and Home Instead.

