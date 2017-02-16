Audrey Gail Hooven

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Faye Doran; sister, Ann Ernest; and brother, Ryland Doran.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Bolling and April Quinn and husband, Jim; sons, Russell Street and wife, Tammy, Mark Street and wife, Teresa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Wright and husband, Ward, Helen Carter, Barbara Bear and husband, Wayne, Eva Mae Doran, Donna Pinson and husband, Donnie, and Jackie Manis; brothers, Troy Doran and wife, Sharon, Leland Doran and wife, Lana, and Conley Doran and wife, Sherry; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Madison House for their continued love and support for their mother; also a thank you to Audrey’s special friends who brought joy into her life.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ray Amos and Jantry Shupe officiating. Burial will follow at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery.

