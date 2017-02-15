Tom is survived by his loving wife and full time caregiver, Alice Click; sons, Neal Click, Thomas Click and wife Laura; daughter, Jennifer Stokes and husband Rick; grandchildren, Catherine, Alexandra, Owen, and Eli Click, Aaron and Brayden Stokes; his best friend of 50 years, Alton McClain; his precious dog, “KoKo”.

A “celebration of life” reception will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 with in the Share Life room at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport with Pastor Justin Wright officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurse practitioner, Heather Varney for her exceptional care and loving grace.

