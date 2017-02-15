logo

no avatar

Neal Thomas "Tom" Click

• Today at 11:07 AM

KINGSPORT - Neal Thomas “Tom” Click, 75 of Kingsport, went to be home with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, February 12, 2017. He was born to N. J. and Stella Click of the Yuma, Virgin-ia community on December 7, 1941. Tom had a great love for the Lord and his family. He loved listening to southern gospel music and watching old westerns.

Tom is survived by his loving wife and full time caregiver, Alice Click; sons, Neal Click, Thomas Click and wife Laura; daughter, Jennifer Stokes and husband Rick; grandchildren, Catherine, Alexandra, Owen, and Eli Click, Aaron and Brayden Stokes; his best friend of 50 years, Alton McClain; his precious dog, “KoKo”.

A “celebration of life” reception will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 16, 2017 with in the Share Life room at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport with Pastor Justin Wright officiating.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his nurse practitioner, Heather Varney for her exceptional care and loving grace.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com. 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Click family.