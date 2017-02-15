Mary Sergent Shipley

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Delkamp and husband, Gary of Rogersville, Anne Bradford and husband, Ted of Johnson City; grandchildren, Debbie Griswold and husband, Dan, David Delkamp and wife, Dee Dee, Dan Delkamp and wife Yuka, Ted R. Bradford, II and wife, Andrea, and Eric Christopher Bradford; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Epley of Maryland; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating. Graveside service will be at 2:30 P.M., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

