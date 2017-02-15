Mary Ann Bowlin Hensley

Mary was born in Erie, Pennsylvania, was raised in Detroit Michigan, and moved to Kingsport, Tennessee in 1965 where she spent the remainder of her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanore Blackburne and Johnny Morrison; her youngest daughter, Shelly Bowlin, her special angel; her second husband and soulmate of almost 30 years, Ralph “Buddy” Hensley, first husband, Robert “Coe” Bowlin who was the father of eight of her children; and her aunt, Marion Kreancheck.

Mary is survived by four sons, Bob Bowlin and wife Kathy Ann of Worcester, Massachusetts, Bill Bowlin and soulmate Diane of Cordova, Tennessee, Jack Bowlin and ex-wife, Donna of Brattleboro, Vermont, and Jamie Coe Bowlin and wife Joanna of Dudley, Massachusetts; five daughters, Leanne Carr of Arizona, Kathy Merritt and husband Lonnie of Mesa, Arizona, Gerry Hamilton and husband Rocky of Newfane, Vermont, Bonnie Dorton and soulmate, Rick Porter of Kingsport, Tennessee, Marianne Hensley and wife Amy of Kingsport, Tennessee; nineteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; sister, Marjorie Kemp; three nephews and a niece all of Los Angeles, California; and many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 17, 2017 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church, 2517 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660, where she was a member for over 50 years.

A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm with Father Michael Cummins officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow in Section N at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Dominic Catholic Church or St. Vincent De Paul Society, 2517 John B. Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN 37660.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Mary Ann Bowlin Henlsey and her family has been entrusted to The Staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.