Margaret Farmer Carter

She was born in Dungannon VA, on January 1, 1941, and was the daughter of the late Earnest B. and Jean Farmer. Other than her parents Margaret was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Carter. Margaret was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gate City and was a member of the Triple S. Sunday School Class. She also was a member of the Gate City order of Eastern Star #116.

She is survived by a daughter, Amy Carter Lavender and husband Dale; 2 grandsons, Carson Lavender and Brady Lavender; a brother, Boyd Farmer and wife Mildred; a nephew Anthony Farmer and wife Tammy

A gathering of Margaret’s family and friends will be held Saturday, February 18, 2017 from 11:00 am to 1:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM with Rev. Andy Barnes and Rev. Jeff DeBoard officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA.

Pallbearers are Carson Lavender, Brady Lavender, Anthony Farmer, John Farmer, Alexander Farmer, Sonny Farmer, and Edward Farmer.

Honorary pallbearers are David Smalling, John Barbato, Eddie Vermillion, Charlie Flanary, John Lavender and the Triple S. Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Gate City, 307 E Jackson St, Gate City, VA 24251.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Morning Point of Lenoir City.

