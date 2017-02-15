Jessica “Sloane” Callahan

She was preceded in death by her father, William Arnold “Bill” Trent, mother, Rettie Lokiel Trent, brother, Ronald Gayle Trent, and son, Barron Shane Dawn. She is survived by her loving husband, Stanley Wayne Callahan, son, Anthony Todd Dawn, and sister, Janice Westilne McNutt.

A celebration of her life will be held from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Saturday, February 18 at East Lawn Funeral Home, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN. In lieu of flowers, she wished for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

