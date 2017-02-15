Helen Marie Stone

Helen was one of ten children. She married her High School sweetheart, William Henry Stone, Jr. in 1941 and they started their life of 75 years together in Kingsport.

Helen always had a smile on her face and never knew a stranger. She loved her church, First Baptist Church, traveling, sports (especially table tennis in her senior years), and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Lois Hill and Irene Todd; and six brothers, Scott, Clifford, Kenneth, Howard, Kermit, and Haskell Duncan.

Left to cherish her memories is her loving husband of 75 years, William Henry Stone, Jr.; daughter, Tina Pearson & husband Randy; sister, Clara Ward; granddaughter, Kara Price & husband Mark; grandson, Ryan Pearson & wife Sarah; two great granddaughters, Kallie and Kate Price; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

A celebration of Helen’s life will be held Saturday (February 18, 2017) at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church (200 W Church Circle Kingsport, TN 37660) with Pastor Marvin Cameron officiating.

Committal services will be held on Saturday (February 18, 2017) at 11 a.m. at Oak Hill Memorial Park (800 Truxton Drive Kingsport, TN 37660).

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to First Baptist Church (200 W Church Circle Kingsport, TN 37660).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Holston Manor for their kind and compassionate care given to Helen.

Online condolences may be made to the Stone family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com . East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Stone family.