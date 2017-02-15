Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her:

CHURCH HILL - Hazel Bowlin, 74, of Church Hill went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.

Hazel was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. She enjoyed writing songs about her Lord and Savior and singing them to others. Hazel loved telling jokes to all her family and friends. She especially loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ms. Bowlin was a longtime member of Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church. Hazel loved to help others especially those who was less fortunate.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stevie Allen Bowlin; her parents, George Edward and Ollie Mae Mitchell; also by her siblings, Mary Alice White, Lillie Mae Broome, Edna Louise Mitchell, Betty Jo Mitchell, Robert Herman Mitchell, and George Edward Mitchell, Jr.

Hazel Bowlin is survived by her children, James Allen Bowlin, Steven Ray Bowlin and wife Lori, and Christopher Brian Bowlin; grandchildren, Dustin Bowlin and fiancé Brandy Ketron, Heather Bowlin, and their mother, Deborah Bowlin, Chelsey Nichols and husband Steven, Keith Hart, and Austin Hart; great-grandchildren, River Ketron, Rhyleigh Nichols and Kaidyn Nichols; sister, Helen Ruth Darnell and husband, JC; special friends, Scott Arnold, Janice Cox, Helen Gilley, Fain Poston and Stella Morgan; along with a host of nieces and nephews; and her beloved babies, “Baby” and “Lady”.

The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Friends may also call anytime at the residence of her son, Steven, 561 East Morgan Street, Church Hill.

A funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel with Elder Fred Gilreath officiating. Eulogy will be provided by Robin Edens. Music will be provided by Brandy Wells and the True Faith Quartet.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Mt. Mitchell Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Dustin Bowlin, Josh Arnold, Dillon Parsons, Toby Wells, Aaron Hill, Otis White and Steven Nichols. Family and friends who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:15 to go in procession.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Holston Valley ICU, Dr. Lucinda Miller and 6th floor nurses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

