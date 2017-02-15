She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Faye and Kenneth Gadd, and by her brother, David Gadd.

Connie is survived by her loving husband, Robert Taylor; her sisters, Karen Needy and Lauren Gadd, and her brother-in-law, John Needy; her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Brian Cook; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Deb Taylor; her grandchildren, Sarah Cook, Grace Cook, Finley Cook, Chris Stevenson, Drew and Tina Stevenson; her great-grandchildren, Annora and Emilia Stevenson; and many other nieces and nephews that she dearly loved.

A service celebrating her life will be held at First Broad Street United Methodist Church at 11:00 am on Monday, February 20th, with the receiving of friends to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Furniture Ministry of First Broad Street United Methodist Church, 100 E. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Connie Marie Taylor.