Audrey Gail Hooven

• Today at 2:28 PM

KINGSPORT - Audrey Gail Hooven, age 72, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital. She was born in Scott County, VA, where she attended Gate City High School and resided for many years prior to moving to Kingsport. She was a retiree of Coastal Mart, Inc. and was a member of Herman United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Faye Doran; sister, Ann Ernest; and brother, Ryland Doran.

She is survived by her daughters, Robin Bolling and April Quinn and husband, Jim; sons, Russell Street and wife, Tammy, Mark Street and wife, Teresa; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Jean Wright and husband, Ward, Helen Carter, Barbara Bear and husband, Wayne, Eva Mae Doran, Donna Pinson and husband, Donnie, and Jackie Manis; brothers, Troy Doran and wife, Sharon, Leland Doran and wife, Lana, and Conley Doran and wife, Sherry; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Madison House for their continued love and support for their mother; also a thank you to Audrey’s special friends who brought joy into her life.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 pm with Rev. Ray Amos and Jantry Shupe officiating. Burial will follow at Herman United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com. 

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Hooven family.