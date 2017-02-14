William Lee “Bill” DeBoard

Bill graduated from Rye Cove High School and the University of Tennessee with a degree in Geology. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War, and retired from General Shale in Johnson City.

He deeply loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and was involved in Men’s Bible Study leadership for almost 35 years, at Daniel Boone Baptist Church and Thomas Village Baptist Church, where he also served as deacon.

Bill thoroughly enjoyed door-to-door visitation for the church, and spreading the love of Jesus Christ. Bill loved his family and was a devoted and faithful husband, a loving Dad and one of the titles that he loved most, a “Papaw”.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond DeBoard, his mother, Gladys Taylor Gaines and step-father, Bert Gaines.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Peggy Price DeBoard; his children, Jeff DeBoard & wife, Anita of Gate City and Julie Fuller & husband, Pat of Gate City; his grandchildren, that he was so proud of, Tyler DeBoard of Austin, Texas and Evan DeBoard & wife Jordan of Nashville, Tennessee.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Thomas Village Baptist Church, Duffield, Virginia from 4 – 7 pm with the funeral services following. Rev. Darrell Fletcher, Rev. Brian Gunter and Rev. Jeff DeBoard will officiate the service. Tyler and Evan DeBoard will give a eulogy to honor their “Papaw”. Music will be The Thomas Village Baptist Church Choir. Graveside services will be held at the Holston View Cemetery on Friday, February 17, 2017 at 1 pm. Pallbearers will be Don Carter, Otis Bowen, Paul Arwood, Philip Smith, Dennis Stanley, Larry Prevette and Jimmy Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Kay Jessee, Frank Pennington, Keith Bishop, Roy Baker, Scott Jerrell and the Men’s Sunday School Class at Thomas Village Baptist Church. Those attending are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:15 pm to go in procession.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Thomas Village Baptist Church (Awana program) or the 1st Baptist Church of Gate City (Upward League of Scott County).

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the kind, caring and dependable personal care team of Melissa Bryant, Kassie Chaffin, Paula Strong, Lana Pope and Sheryl Miller, as well as Dr. Eastridge and his Office Staff along with the Caris Healthcare and Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/ Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, Virginia is serving the DeBoard family.