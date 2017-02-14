Ruth Adele Perry

Ruth was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Charles and Emily Kent Perry. She was a member of Vermont United Methodist Church, and she enjoyed crocheting and knitting afghans.

She was also preceded in death by a brother, Patrick K. Perry; and sister-in-law, Deborah Perry.

Ruth is survived by her sister, Brenda Caudill and husband Willard; nieces, Rebecca Rife and husband, TJ; Rachel Durham and husband, Daniel; great-nieces, Emily Durham and Hannah Rife; several cousins and friends also survive.

A Celebration of Life Service be conducted at 6:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Pastor Christi Taylor officiating.

