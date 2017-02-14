Ruby Lee Benton

She is preceded in death by her parents, G. A. Benton and Lora Benton; two sons, David Benton and an infant son; two daughters, Patricia Waye and an infant daughter; brother, Ernest Benton; and sister, Nell Mowell.

Ruby is survived by her loving children, daughter, Dorothy Fairbanks, son, Harvey Benton, daughter, Shirley Hite, son, Sherman Benton, son, Samuel Benton and wife Debra, daughter, Martha Benton, daughter, Dora Winters and husband Tom, son, Steve Benton and wife Sally; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 1:00 pm at Benton Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.