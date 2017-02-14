Revia O. Barker

Survivors include her sister Hurtha Hull of Jacksonville, FL; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Barker of Gray; one brother, Argil Barker of Boones Creek Community; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; special niece, Angela Barker and great-nephew, Andrew Barker, with whom she made her home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Randall Johnson officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Boones Creek Christian Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dana Barker, Scott Napier, Gary Barker, Glen Greer, Jr., Michael Napier and Freddy Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Barker, Buck Harrison, Don Bostic, Argil Barker and Andrew Barker.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Revia Barker. www.grayfuneralhome.net