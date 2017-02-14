logo

Revia O. Barker

• Today at 3:43 PM

GRAY - Revia O. Barker, age 97 of Gray, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017. She was born October 11, 1919; a daughter of the late David and Ada Durham Barker. Miss Barker was born in Washington County and spent most of her life in the Boones Creek area. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by six brothers, J.D. Barker, Harvey Barker, Paris Barker, Wayne Barker, Murell Barker and his infant twin. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church.

Survivors include her sister Hurtha Hull of Jacksonville, FL; one sister-in-law, Bonnie Barker of Gray; one brother, Argil Barker of Boones Creek Community; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews; special niece, Angela Barker and great-nephew, Andrew Barker, with whom she made her home.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 16 from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Randall Johnson officiating. Graveside services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Boones Creek Christian Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Dana Barker, Scott Napier, Gary Barker, Glen Greer, Jr., Michael Napier and Freddy Edwards. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Barker, Buck Harrison, Don Bostic, Argil Barker and Andrew Barker.

Gray Funeral Home is proud to serve the family of Revia Barker. www.grayfuneralhome.net 