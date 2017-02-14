Pauline R. McCoy

Surviving are a daughter, Ann (Earl) Barrett of Princeton, West, VA.; two sons, Jim (Linda) McCoy of Kingsport, TN. and Dudley (Linda) McCoy of Coeburn, VA.; a brother, Ray Richardson of Castlewood, VA.; three sisters, Betty (Charlie) Foster of Michigan; Elaine Kennedy of North Carolina and Nancy Witt of Richmond, VA.; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 16, 2017 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will follow at 7 P.M. in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Les Ritchie and Rev. Jack Meade officiating. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA. The family and friends will meet at 10 A.M. Friday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.