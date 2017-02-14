logo



Mary Sergent Shipley

• Today at 9:29 AM

ROGERSVILLE - Mary Sergent Shipley, age 91 of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville following an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reece Dodson Shipley; parents, Elbert Henry and Lula Belle Rochester Sergent; several sisters and brothers.

She is survived by her daughters, Sandy Delkamp and husband, Gary of Rogersville, Anne Bradford and husband, Ted of Johnson City; grandchildren, Debbie Griswold and husband, Dan, David Delkamp and wife, Dee Dee, Dan Delkamp and wife Yuka, Ted R. Bradford, II and wife, Andrea, and Eric Christopher Bradford; 11 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bill Epley of Maryland; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation hours will be 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.

Funeral service will be conducted 12:00 Noon, Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Chaplain Greg Graybeal officiating. Graveside service will be at 2:30 P.M., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

BROOME FUNERAL HOME, ROGERSVILLE is serving the Shipley family.