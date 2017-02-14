Eura Beatrice Rasnake Gibson

Eura was born in Russell County, VA to the late Otis and Causby Murdock Rasnake. She was a born again Christian and she loved her Lord. Eura was a faithful charter member of Way of Life Baptist Church for over 45 years. She was a very kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother sister and friend.

In addition to her parents, Eura was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Rev. Arnold J. Gibson; great-grandson, Jacob Leedy; sisters, Myrtle Rasnake, Agnes Pierce, Ellen Tittle, Easter Smith and Hazel Rasnake and brothers, Braidy and Donald Rasnake.

Those left to cherish the memories are her daughter, Nancy Leedy and husband Roy; two sons, Johnny Gibson and wife Louise and Darrell Gibson and wife Lena; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Cox, Jane Barnette and Betty Thacker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 from 5 - 7 pm at Way of Life Baptist Church, 319 Salvation Road, Kingsport, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 7:00 pm with Brother Johnny Gibson and Rev. Jackie Bradley officiating.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11am on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in the Garden of Resurrection at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be her church family and friends.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 am.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Way of Life Baptist Church, 319 Salvation Way Rd., Kingsport, TN 37660.

