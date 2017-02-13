Wanda R. Roberts

She was preceded in death by her husband, T. E. Roberts; parents, Edgar and Nina Reynolds; 4 brothers, Bobby, Bill, Lajoy and Darrell Reynolds; 3 sisters, (twin sister) Faunda Heck, Geraldine Tunnel and Opal Johnson; and a step-daughter.

She is survived by her brother, Leroy Reynolds and wife, Elvira Mozella Reynolds; step-son, Marlin Roberts and wife Betty Roberts; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 7:00 pm. Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Cross Anchor Cemetery in Greene County. All those wishing to attend the burial are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

