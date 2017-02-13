Sue Ann Dykes Conkin passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, at her home, due to a battle with cancer. Born in Sullivan County, Sue Ann lived in Hilton, VA and had resided in Kingsport since her youth. She graduated from Sullivan High School in 1960. She owned and operated Sue’s Beauty Shop for 48 years. After retirement, she worked part time at Walmart. Sue Ann was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Conkin; parents, Otis and Maude Wilkerson; brother, Marvin; and sister-in-law, Evelyn Wilkerson.

Sue Ann is survived by her daughters, Robin York and husband Robert of Mount Carmel, and Susan Wright and husband Lieutenant Colonel (ret) John of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Alicyn York, Ashlyn York, Levi Wright, and Ginny Wright.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Robert York officiating, and Eulogy by John Wright.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at Kingsport Hematology Oncology, Wellmont Oncology Radiation Department, and Wellmont Hospice Nurse, Melissa Scheurer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the following: Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660; or Wellmont Cancer Institute, Patient Assistant Fund, 4485 West Stone Drive, Kingsport, Tennessee 37660.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Sue Ann Dykes Conkin.