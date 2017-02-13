Ralph Marshall

He was born in Church Hill, was a former resident of Rogersville and had lived in Mount Carmel for the past 70 years.

Mr. Marshall was a veteran of WWII serving in the U S Army. He was POW for several months.

He retired from Tennessee Eastman Company as a Group Leader in the Yarn Department. Mr. Marshall was a member of Cedar Grove Brethren Church, Rogersville and attended Goshen Valley Baptist Church. He was a 60 year member of the American Legion Hammond Post #3 and the VFW Church Hill Post #9754.

Mr. Marshall enjoyed farming, gardening and for several years, he hung the American flags up and down Center St. for Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Flag Day and Veterans Day.

Mr. Marshall was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother & friend who never met a stranger.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxie Marshall; sisters, Lena Grace Marshall and Hazel Bingham; a brother, Mack B. Marshall; half-sisters, Alice Thompson and Mary Light and half-brother, Fred Marshall.

Surviving are his daughters, Barbara Gibbons (Leon) and Elizabeth Potter (Jerry); granddaughter, Kristy Robinson; great grandson, Seth Elliott; step-great grandchildren, Taylor, Logan and Faith Robinson; brother, Everett Marshall; sister, Inez Housewright; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Unav Willis and a special furry friend, Macie.

The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 pm Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Scott Kinnick and Rev. David Hale officiating.

Military Graveside Rites will be conducted at 1 pm Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Meditation by the Hawkins County Color Guard and the Tennessee National Guard Honor’s Team. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at stjude.org or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Ann, Tammy, Wendell, Ralph, Gary, Coy and Tommy.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Ralph Marshall and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.