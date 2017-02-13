Patricia Lynn Russell

The family wishes to thank a special friend, Phyllis Miller, for the care, compassion, and all of the help she gave Patricia during her illness.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Wallace L. Russell; daughter, Susan Lee Russell; brother, William Guy Trent; and a special niece, Janet Coward.

Surviving are her sisters, Violet Coward and Mary Ruth Ferrell and husband Waymon; brothers, Doyle Trent and wife Cora, and Larry Trent and wife Carol.

A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date at Highland Cemetery in Rogersville.