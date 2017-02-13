logo

Mattie Eloise Crawford

• Today at 2:55 PM

KINGSPORT - Mattie Eloise Crawford departed this life on Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Holston Valley Medical Center being 73 years and 30 days of age. Eloise was born January 11, 1944 in Greeneville, Tennessee to the late Dewey Marshall and the late Lillie Marshall. She is also preceded in death by her daughter Robin Burk; three brothers: Dayton Marshall, Ralph Marshall, and Herman Marshall and one sister, Betty Estep. On February 22, 1981 she was united in marriage to Wayne Crawford. Ellie was a member of the Way Of Life Baptist Church. Ellie was a phenomenal cook with a talent for sewing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will greatly be missed by all who knew her.

Ellie leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving husband of 35 years Wayne Crawford; five sons: Randy Burk of Johnson City, Rick Burk and wife Beth of Kingsport, Roger Burk and wife Myra of Kingsport, Brent Crawford of Kingsport and Bryant Crawford of Kingsport; daughter: Wendy Crawford of Kingsport; three sisters: Ruth Hite of Kingsport, Flora Holland of Blountville, and Lora Rush and husband Jim of Bristol, Tennessee; four brothers: Onnie Marshall and wife Janie of Kingsport, Ronnie Marshall of Kingsport, John Marshall and wife Adele of Kingsport and Verlin and wife Bobbie of Kingsport; eight grandchildren: Hannah Crawford, Brenton Crawford, Cody Burk, Summer Burk, Amber Burk, Trey Burk, Tyler Burk and Matthew Burk and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Ms. Ellie Crawford will be conducted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Way Of Life Baptist Church 319 Salvation Road Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Gethsemane at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at the church.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. 