Mattie Eloise Crawford

Ellie leaves behind to mourn her passing her loving husband of 35 years Wayne Crawford; five sons: Randy Burk of Johnson City, Rick Burk and wife Beth of Kingsport, Roger Burk and wife Myra of Kingsport, Brent Crawford of Kingsport and Bryant Crawford of Kingsport; daughter: Wendy Crawford of Kingsport; three sisters: Ruth Hite of Kingsport, Flora Holland of Blountville, and Lora Rush and husband Jim of Bristol, Tennessee; four brothers: Onnie Marshall and wife Janie of Kingsport, Ronnie Marshall of Kingsport, John Marshall and wife Adele of Kingsport and Verlin and wife Bobbie of Kingsport; eight grandchildren: Hannah Crawford, Brenton Crawford, Cody Burk, Summer Burk, Amber Burk, Trey Burk, Tyler Burk and Matthew Burk and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Ms. Ellie Crawford will be conducted on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the sanctuary of Way Of Life Baptist Church 319 Salvation Road Kingsport, Tennessee 37660 with Rev. Johnny Gibson officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Gethsemane at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 14, 2017 from 5:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at the church.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Crawford family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.