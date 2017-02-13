James Claude Summey

James was born in Scott County, VA on June 6, 1929 to the late Brickey and Lottie Summey.

In addition to his parents, James is also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Velma Summey; infant son, Terry Claude Summey, an infant great grandson, Austin Glen Summey.

James is survived by daughters, Sharon Ramey and husband, James, Blountville, TN, Brenda Ramey and husband, Mike, Piney Flats, TN, Claudene Haney and husband, Roger, Rogersville, TN; sons, Glen Summey and wife, Glenda, Church Hill, TN, Danney Summey and wife, Brenda, Gate City, VA, Ronnie Summey and wife, Angie, Clinchport, VA, Mark Summey and wife, Flora, Ft. Blackmore, VA; grandchildren, Misty Moore and husband, Ron, Chad Summey and wife, Letisha, Steve Summey and wife, Christy, Travis Summey, Tyler Ramey, Jamie Simpson and husband, Cedric, Stacy Thomas, Amber Taylor and husband, Lee, Sierra Summey; great grandchildren, Amethyst Moore, Phoenix Moore, Caitlin Summey, Miracle Simpson and Haliegh Summey; special caregiver and “granddaughter”, Amy Laws; brothers, Jerry Summey, Junior Summey; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Denny Hass officiating. Working Toward the Promise Singers will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, February 16, 2017 at Brickey Cemetery, Ft. Blackmore, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:45 p.m. for the graveside service.

