Irene Black

Today at 1:59 PM

WISE, VA - Irene Wiletta Black, 92, died Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Mountain View Hospital. She was born in Lee County, VA to the late Mary and Harrison Carroll. Irene had a career alongside her late husband Lawrence in the retail business at Geller’s Department Store and Black’s Men’s Store in Norton and later retired from Rose’s Department Store. Irene was a Sunday School Teacher and Choir member at the First Baptist Church in Norton and later a member of Wise Baptist Church. “Granny” Black was an excellent cook, gardener, and seamstress. Most of all “Granny” Black was a devoted Christian wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, John Mark Black, daughter, Linda Black Marrs, and grandson, Anthony LoBiondo.

Those left to cherish her memory; daughters and sons-in-laws, Paulette and Ron Phillips of Clintwood, VA, Paula and David Barton of Big Stone Gap, VA; son and daughter-in-law, James and Shawn Black of Louisville, KY; son-in-law, John Marrs of Madison VA; grandchildren, David and Tracy LoBiondo, James Daniel Black, John Michael and Mary Black, Timothy Black, Emily Adams, Glyn Phillips, Mary Morgan Phillips, Stuart Barton, Lindsey Horn and Chris Lawson, Katie and Jeff Gray; ten great grandchildren and one due in August.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who took such excellent care of “Granny” in her home and at the hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Allen Mullins for the care he gave “Granny” for many years.

The family will be receiving friends from 4-6 PM Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Wise Baptist Church and the funeral services to follow with the Reverend Mike Winters officiating. Burial will be 11 am Thursday, Feb 16, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Jim Collie officiating. Family and friends are requested to be at Wise Baptist Church by 10:15 AM Thursday to travel in procession to the cemetery. Grandsons and loved ones will serve as Pallbearers.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Black family.