Irene Black

Those left to cherish her memory; daughters and sons-in-laws, Paulette and Ron Phillips of Clintwood, VA, Paula and David Barton of Big Stone Gap, VA; son and daughter-in-law, James and Shawn Black of Louisville, KY; son-in-law, John Marrs of Madison VA; grandchildren, David and Tracy LoBiondo, James Daniel Black, John Michael and Mary Black, Timothy Black, Emily Adams, Glyn Phillips, Mary Morgan Phillips, Stuart Barton, Lindsey Horn and Chris Lawson, Katie and Jeff Gray; ten great grandchildren and one due in August.

The family would like to thank all the wonderful people who took such excellent care of “Granny” in her home and at the hospital. A special thanks to Dr. Allen Mullins for the care he gave “Granny” for many years.

The family will be receiving friends from 4-6 PM Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at Wise Baptist Church and the funeral services to follow with the Reverend Mike Winters officiating. Burial will be 11 am Thursday, Feb 16, 2017, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens with Jim Collie officiating. Family and friends are requested to be at Wise Baptist Church by 10:15 AM Thursday to travel in procession to the cemetery. Grandsons and loved ones will serve as Pallbearers.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Black family.