Inez Adams Neill Collins, 86, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017. The daughter of Rev. Curtis Adams and Gladys Barrett Adams, Inez was born and raised in Scott County, Virginia. She graduated from Rye Cove Memorial High School. After one year of college, she started working in Kingsport at Kingsport Optical and later was co-owner of Eye Deal Optical. Inez was the first lady optician in Kingsport for several years. She was a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church since December 25, 1977. After coming to Kingsport, she met and married Joe Neill. He died after 50 years, then she married Joe’s best friend since childhood, Hicks Collins. She liked people and liked to help them. Those who knew her will miss her.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Adams; and brother-in-law, Clamon Stewart.

Inez is survived by her husband, Hicks Collins; sister, Serena Stewart; brother, Raymond Adams and wife, Estle of Knoxville; two stepsons, David and Daniel Collins of Kingsport; two special nieces, Jane and Larry Crawford of Kingsport, and Carolyn and Joe Toth of Centennial, CO; and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Holston View with Pastor Wayne Baker and Larry Crawford officiating.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Inez Adams Neill Collins.