Inez Adams Neill Collins

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Melvin Adams; and brother-in-law, Clamon Stewart.

Inez is survived by her husband, Hicks Collins; sister, Serena Stewart; brother, Raymond Adams and wife, Estle of Knoxville; two stepsons, David and Daniel Collins of Kingsport; two special nieces, Jane and Larry Crawford of Kingsport, and Carolyn and Joe Toth of Centennial, CO; and a number of other nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at Holston View with Pastor Wayne Baker and Larry Crawford officiating.

