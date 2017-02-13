In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Nell Foulk Cunningham in 2002; great-grandson, Tucker; one sister, Ruth; and three brothers, L.V., Harold and Ervin.

Survivors include his children, Melissa Rhoton and husband, Ray of Kingsport, Melinda Cunningham of Blountville, and Marion Cunningham of Blountville; grandchildren, Courtney Mynhier and husband, Christopher, Jordan and Noah; great-grandson, Oliver; sister, Edith “Wanda” Patterson of Kingsport; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-6:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at East Lawn Memorial Park with Pastor Andy Wood officiating. Those attending committal services are asked to meet at 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make contributions to a memorial fund set up in his name in care of Melinda Cunningham, 164 Spurgeon Dr., Blountville, TN 37617.

Honorary pallbearers will be Carl Durham, Ed Moody and members of his Sunday school class.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Gaylord Lee Cunningham.