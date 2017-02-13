Douglas “Doug” Monroe

He was retired from Norfolk-Southern Railroad.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Myrna Broyles Monroe, sisters and brother-in-law, Agnes Lucas of Mt.Carmel, TN., Sharon Glover of Gate City, VA, Judy Taylor and husband, Herman of Gate City, VA., brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Glenna of Gate City, VA., brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Junior and Cleo Broyles of Greeneville and Hugh and Barbara Broyles of Chuckey, sisters-in-law, Naomi Wilhoit of Jonesborough and Flo Phillips of Chuckey, and several nieces and nephews.

He was the son of the late Malcolm and Winnie Monroe, an infant brother and sister, brother, Colen Monroe and one sister, Wilma Dotson.

The family will receive friends 5:00- 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Rev. Lester Morelock and Rev. Danny Sykes officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday at Union Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home 10:00 am Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jack Sanders, Scott Sanders, Darrell Jeter, Chris Monroe, Jeff Taylor, Barry Glen and Carl Williams.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.