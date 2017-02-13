Donna Wilson Fouts

Donna retired from the Wise County School System as a special education teacher. She had previously taught in Knoxville, Tennessee and Pueblo, Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Delmer Sr and Margaret Wilson and brother Delmer Wilson Jr.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 37 years Kenneth Fouts; brother, Jeff Wilson and wife Pansy of Fort Blackmore, VA; sister- in-law, Veronica Wilson of Tacoma, VA; sisters Kathy Hylton and husband David of Tacoma, Virginia; Lisa Mahaney and husband Jim of Pembroke Virginia; her special sister Rebecca Wilson who resided in her home; niece, Hannah Wilson; nephews Zachary Bowen, Josh Wilson, and Patrick, Avery, William and Scott Mahaney; step nieces, Melissa, Natasha and Holly Caldwell; several uncles, aunts, cousins and special friends and caregivers, Nathan Camp, Linda Clark and Judy Fogarty.

Donna is also survived by Ken’s children, Kenny Fouts and wife Cheri; Scott Fouts and wife Debbie; Clarissa Carmack and husband Jim; Dorinda Hoke and husband John; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 15, 2017 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Graveside Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery Norton with Speakers Davina Pate, and Trish Grimes. The family and friends will meet at 10 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. 24230 in charge of arrangements.