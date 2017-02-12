Wilma Lee Teasley

She is survived by two sons, Ronnie and Natasha Teasley of Coeburn, VA; Tyler and Madison Teasley from Clintwood, VA; Four daughters, Diana and Dale Cantrell from Pound, VA; Stella and Roger Teasley from Wise, VA; Martha and James Mills from Kingsport, TN; Rolanda Stapleton from Kingsport, TN; One brother Paul Bentley from Coeburn, VA; One Sister Fayetta Johnson from Norton, VA; Nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren; Special care givers, Rodesa and Nikki.

The family will receive friends 10-12 pm Tuesday February 14, 2017 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm in the funeral home chapel with Darrell Bolling officiating. Burial will follow at White Oak Gap Cemetery in Norton, VA.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of MSA Hospice Healthcare of Clintwood, VA for their kind attention and care given.