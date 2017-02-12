Ronnie Lee Brickey

Ronnie was a lifelong resident of Scott County. He was a graduate of Dungannon High School. Ronnie was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid hunter who loved his animals, especially his dog, "Moonshine". Ronnie was a born again Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James H. and Emma Brickey. He is survived by his son, Robbie Brickey and wife Bethany; grandchildren, Emma, Jossalyn, Julia; companion of 19 years, Glenda Greer and her children, Amanda Greer, Kendra Sexton, Terry Blevins, along with her grandchildren who was very special to him, Kaylee, Angel, Madison and Hunter; along with 6 additional grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Sam Brickey and wife Margaret and Mike Brickey; aunt, Roberta Peters; nephew, Shane Brickey and wife Melissa, their children, Summer, Sierra and Cody; special friends, Ada and Jeffery Akers, Billy Wayne Brickey, Gary Akers and Buretta Akers.

There will be a gathering of friends from 3 pm to 5 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Monday February 13, 2017 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee with American Legion Hammond Post 3/265 conducting the rites. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12 pm to go in procession.