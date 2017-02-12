He was of the Baptist Faith, a retired carpenter from Ball Construction, an avid outdoorsman and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Aaron “H.A.” Stallard; brother-in-law, Carl Cantrell; and a niece, Carla Renee Cantrell.

Surviving are his wife, Debbie Stallard; two sons, Paul Stallard, Jr. and wife Dena of Norton and Aaron Stallard of Norton; daughter, Elizabeth Hamilton of Kingsport, TN; three grandchildren, Conner Stallard, Carly Stallard and Zander Johnson; his mother, Anna Lea Stallard of Wise; two brothers, Letteau Stallard and wife Carolyn of N.C. and Danny Stallard and wife Linda of Wise; two sisters, Marietta Cantrell of Wise and Juanitta Carrabba and husband Joe of FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Paul Stallard will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA with Brother Mitch Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilliam Cemetery in Wise, VA. Family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. till 8:00 P.M. Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.