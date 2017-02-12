Justin Rose

Justin was preceded in death by his uncle Dale Rose, his great grandparents; Delmar & Mary Edith Rose, Lee M. & Mary Keys Carter, Oscar & Velma Hubbard, Ralph & Glessie Holden, and Edna Light, as well as several other close family members.

He is survived by his parents; Duane & Amy Rose, one brother; Devin Rose, his grandparents; Dorothy Carter Rose, Donald D Rose, Sharma Baines, Dee & Vickie Hubbard, his great grandfather; Donal “Cooper” Light, his uncles & aunts; David Alan Rose, Lynn Hubbard, Brad & Betsy Hubbard. He is also survived by several great aunts & uncles, special cousins, and a host of great friends.

There will be a special gathering of close friends & classmates from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Crossroads Christian Church, Gray TN. A public visitation will begin at 4:30 pm until 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads Christian Church. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A celebration of life service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Harold Morelock, officiating. Music will be provided by Haiden Ferguson.

A Graveside service will be conducted at 12 noon on Tuesday at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, TN. Devin Rose, Lynn Hubbard, Preston Kellner, Brandon Nave, Chris Bowman, Codie Cox, Matthew Watson, Dylan Douglas, Brad Hubbard, David Rose, Jessie Robbins, Jacob Good, Austin Blevins, Noah Martin, and Robbie Eastep will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at Crossroads Church by 11:15 a.m.

The Rose family would like to extend their heart felt gratitude and appreciation to Justin’s friends & classmates, the community, & the staff of JCMC ICU for all the support, care, & concern shown to them during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 4775, Johnson City, TN 37602 so the family can distribute to Justin’s favorite organizations.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Rose family.