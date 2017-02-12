Frank McKinley Catron

Frank was a member of Cowans Branch Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army Aircorp having proudly served his country during WWII. He was a member of the local IBEW. He also enjoyed fishing, farming, and traveling with his wife, Jane.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Alice Shelton Catron; son, David Catron; grandchildren, Freda and Steven Benton, and Cristy Benton; sisters, Nell Martin, Julia Beuris, Edith Olinger, Lois Cox, Dora Catron, Troy Thacker, Bobbie Williams and Carol Lynn Catron; brother, Michael Catron; and son-in-law, Jimmy Blessing.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Ida Jane Pierson Catron, who was also his caregiver; daughters, Mary Rose Blessing, Linda (Dale) Benton, Phyllis Catron, Patricia (Sherri) Catron, Pam (Glen) Tyler and Martha Catron; son, Robert (Janet) Catron; grandchildren, Bruce (Mikki) Blessing, Greg (Kristie) Blessing, April (Eric) Musick, Jason Catron, Lisa (Justin) Hensley, Becky (Wesley) Crouch, Mandy (Damon) Joseph, Alicia (Adam) Ellis, Allison Tyler, and Nina Rhoton; 25 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-granddaughter; also one great grandson and a great great-granddaughter expected this summer; sister, Mary Ann Catron; brother, Larry (Linda) Catron; brothers-in-law, Jimmy Williams, Jim (Stella) Pierson, and Bobby Joe (Mildred) Pierson.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wellmont Hospice for their help.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Cowans Branch Baptist Church or anytime at the home. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Wayne McCarty and Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Special music will be provided by Jeremy Ketron, Nina Rhoton and the church choir. A military graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, February 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandsons, Bruce, Greg, Will, Noah and Jacob Blessing and Jason Catron; and honorary pallbearers will be Greg Lucas, Joe Williams, Jim Pierson, Bobby Joe Pierson, and the deacons of Cowans Branch Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cowans Branch Baptist Church located at 433 Cowan Gap Tunnel Rd, Gate City, VA 24251.

