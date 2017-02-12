Elouise Marie Cloyde

Elouise was a long time member of Glenwood Baptist Church. Elouise found joy in quilting, making and giving gifts from the heart, and spending time with her family and friends. Elouise was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Elouise was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, William Ray Cloyde; sister, Edna Tarlton; and brother, T.J. Ricker.

Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Linda Woods & husband Hank, Janet Cloyde, and Karen Cloyde; two granddaughters, Candace Sherer & husband Darrell and Lori Beaver & husband Britt; two great-granddaughters, Ava Sherer and Maddie Leigh Beaver; five great-grandsons, Garrett Sherer, Hayden Sherer, Ray Beaver, Trace Beaver, and Tripp Beaver; and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Sunday (February 12, 2017) from 4 to 6 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. David Phillips officiating.

Committal services will be held on Monday (February 13, 2017) at 11 a.m. in the Garden of Memories at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Cloyd, Darrell Sherer, Britt Beaver, Ronnie Greer, and Hank Woods.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to Indian Springs Baptist Church/ Glenwood Campus (2601 E Center Street Kingsport, TN 37664).

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of NHC Healthcare for the kind compassionate care given to Elouise during her time of need; also, to Dr. David Phillips along with her church family and friends for the kindness given to the Cloyde family.

Online condolences may be made to the Cloyde family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Cloyde family.