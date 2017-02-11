logo

Virgil Ray Cross

BLOUNTVILLE - Virgil Ray Cross, 72, of Blountville, Tennessee went peacefully to be with the Lord at his home Friday, February 10, 2017 following an extended illness. He was born on February 9, 1945, a son of the late John Hugh Cross and Jeanette Mae Jones Cross. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Shirley Jean Larkey and brother, Conley Hugh Cross .

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. A graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February, 13, 2017, in Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville, TN, with Pastor Paul Stanley and Jonathan Cross officiating with military honors being rendered by the VFW Post 6975. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bennie Stophel and Dr. Frederick Martin. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Cross and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.