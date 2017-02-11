Richard Chester Decker

Richard attended East Tennessee State University, and later joined the Air Force in 1951. Richard unselfishly served our country during the Korean War. Richard was of the Methodist faith. Richard found solace in fishing, gardening, wood-working, flea markets, watching the Lady Vols, UT Football, and Atlanta Braves. Richard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Katherine Decker; and brother, Eural “Bear” Decker & wife Linda Decker.

Left to cherish his memories are his daughter, Jonne Williams & husband Luke; son, Jeff Decker & wife Donna; sister, Betty Jane Ferguson; two brothers, Tommy and Gail “Mickey” Decker; four grandchildren, Joshua Scott Decker, Aaron Zach Decker, Morgan Decker Williams, and Caleb Crawford Williams; great-grandson, Jayden Eugene Decker; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Tuesday (February 14, 2017) from noon to 1 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Dr. Ed Clevenger officiating.

Committal services will be held on Tuesday (February 14, 2017) at 2 p.m. in the Christus Garden at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be made to the Decker family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Decker family.