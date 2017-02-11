Rev. Marvin Lane

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ludema Lane, and brother, Bill Lane.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn “Bobbie”; daughter, Linda Anderson and husband, Andy; son, Tim Lane and wife, Brandi; granddaughter, Jessica Green and husband, Joshua; grandson, Ethan Lane; grandson, Joshua Lane and wife, Brittany; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelynn, and Carsen; sister, Bobbie Summers; and several nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Layton Bentley and Jack Parker, Lay minister, officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm to follow in procession.

