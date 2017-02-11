logo

Rev. Marvin Lane

February 9, 2017

Rev. Marvin Lane went to be with the Lord at his home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 surrounded by his family. Marvin was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. He enlisted in the United States Navy and proudly served for 2 years. He married the love of his life, Carolyn “Bobbie” in 1958. Marvin was a minister of the gospel. He retired from management at Food Lion. He founded and directed Hilton’s Helping Hands for 13 years. Marvin enjoyed telling others about the Lord by pastoring and doing evangelistic work. He also enjoyed gardening and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ludema Lane, and brother, Bill Lane.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn “Bobbie”; daughter, Linda Anderson and husband, Andy; son, Tim Lane and wife, Brandi; granddaughter, Jessica Green and husband, Joshua; grandson, Ethan Lane; grandson, Joshua Lane and wife, Brittany; three great-grandchildren, Aiden, Kaelynn, and Carsen; sister, Bobbie Summers; and several nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Layton Bentley and Jack Parker, Lay minister, officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Military Rites will be conducted by American Legion Posts 3/265. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:15pm to follow in procession.

