Peggy was born in Russell Co., VA on January 7, 1932 to the late Fred and Ida Mae (Yoakley) Sword.

In addition to her parents, Peggy is also preceded in death by husband, Kyle Burgess Jackson; infant son, Freddy Michael Jackson; sisters, Martha Ellen Sword Herron, Lakie Lynn Sword, Edna Sword Robinson, and Nancy Lee Sword Jennings; brothers, Fred “June” Sword, Jr., Herbert “Joe” Wesley Sword, Emory Watson “Watt” Sword, and Howard Horton “Hort” Sword.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Mary Lynn Wagner and husband, Wesley, Kingsport, TN, Pam Mathes, Kingsport, TN, and Ann Long and husband, Jim, Gate City, VA; grandchildren, James McCready, Steven Wagner, and Dalton Mathes; step-granddaughter, Sarah Greene; a special friend, JoAnne Mathes, Gate City, VA ; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Joe Roberts officiating. Ronnie Tipton will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Steven Wagner, James McCready, Dalton Mathes, Joe Roop, Dawson Cordell and Wesley Wagner will serve as pallbearers. Roy Jackson, Joe Herron and Billy Joe Smith will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Jackson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Peggy Ann Jackson.