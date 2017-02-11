Ollie Louise Peters

Louise was employed by Eastman for 40 years. After her retirement she enjoyed taking care of her family by cooking, cleaning, and making sure everyone in her family was happy.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; one brother; and grandson John D. Morton, JR.

Louise is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Virgil Peters of Kingsport; daughter, Linda Jones of Kingsport; brother, Noah Roberts and wife Barbara, of Dalton, GA, Roy Roberts of Denton, NC, Opal Ingles of Jonesborough, TN; granddaughter, Joy Douglas of Blountville, TN; three great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 13th, 2017 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Carter Trent Funeral Home, 520 Watauga Street, Kingsport. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tom Edwards officiating.

Interment will follow the funeral service at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

