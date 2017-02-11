Nemo Armstrong South

Mrs. South loved people and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a Band Booster. She loved church dinners and working as a teachers aid. At home Mrs. South was an avid gardener and meticulous homemaker. She loved her family and friends dearly. In the end, their visits meant so much to her.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James M. South; mother, Dona Edwards Armstrong; father, John Berry Armstrong; and brothers, Wiley Armstrong, J.B. Armstrong and Jack Armstrong.

Surviving are her daughter, Theresa South Mullins; son, David South and wife Carolyn; daughter, Gail South and husband Dave Metcalf; grandchildren, Randall Mullins, Jamie Mullins and Nick Mullins all from Bristol VA/TN, Trish England and husband Chris of Norton; great-grandchildren, Karli Underwood and Ezekiel Mullins; granddaughter-in-law, Jane Lester of Richlands; special friends, Nancy Hale, Jean Moore, Janet Hicks and Georgia Burnett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Nemo South will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel in Wise, VA. Burial will follow in the Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, VA. Family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 13, 2017 at the Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise, VA. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.