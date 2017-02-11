Mary Alice Heintzelman Hurst

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ralph C. Heintzelman; and sisters, Dorothy LaChappelle and Ruth Horning.

Survivors include her daughters, Sharon (Steve) Bowser of Rogersville, TN and Susan (Les) Houston of Morristown, TN. She was a loving grandmother and great grandmother to Leslie, Kylee, Casandra, Jack, Jacen, Jaden, Katy, Chris, Braylee, Grace and Adrian. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Monday, February 13, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.