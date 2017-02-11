Margaret Shelburne

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Margaret Irene Bailey Shelburne age 87 of the Dot community passed away on Friday February 10, 2017 at her home on the Shelburne Family Farm at Dot. She was born on September 4, 1929 the daughter of the late Lester and Hazel Bailey of Pennington Gap, VA. She married Jim Shelburne of Dot on January 2, 1948. She moved to the Shelburne Home place on that day as people shook their heads and wondered if that girl from Pennington Gap could survive on a Farm. She did survive and thrive here as together they raised Five children. She has been a supervisor of the family ever since. She was a member of Union Christian Church. She loved people and you might remember her as your Neighbor, Sunday school teacher at Union, sold your tobacco at the warehouse or cared for your parents at Ridgecrest Nursing Home. And if you knew her you loved her.

She was preceded in death by Her Parents; Hazel and Lester Bailey, Husband Jim Shelburne, Daughter and son-in-law Lynn and Bob Coker, Son Silas Shelburne, Son-in-Law Bud Haynes and Great Grandson Max Hines. Her best friend, Sister Barbara and husband Jack Richmond.

She is survived by; Daughters Carol Haynes, Sue Shelburne and Kay (Hank) Ross. Brother Charles (Bud) Bailey of Piney Flats, TN. She was the very best Nanaw to 9 Grandchildren; Lena (Chris) McCall, Freddie and (Sindy) Fields, Stephanie Jones, Brian (Kristen) Ross, Erin (Seth) Haynes, Cara (Daniel) Berry, TJ Shelburne, Bradley Shelburne and Baylie (Adam) Bellamy. 18 Great Grandchildren; Josh McCall, Maggie McCall, Josh Mullins, Ethan Fields, Emily Fields, Ian Hines, Max Hines, Ella Hines, Graham Ross, Caroline Ross, Owen Haynes, Norah Haynes, Grady Berry, Luca Berry, Nathan Shelburne, Bentleigh Shelburne, Brayden Bellamy, and Shelby Bellamy, She was Aunt Margaret to many nieces and nephews. She was a very special Friend to Teresa Carter and Sherry Middleton, Her church family, friends and neighbors.

The family will receive friends informally at her home from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday February 12, 2017.

Funeral service will be held in the Sanctuary of Union Christian Church at Dot with Larry Munsey officiating at 11:00 am on Monday, February 13. The Committal will follow immediately at the Shelburne Cemetery at Dot. Grandsons will be Pallbearers. Mrs. Shelburne will be taken to the church one hour prior to services.

In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Union Christian Church 497 Nanaw's Drive, Pennington Gap, VA 24277.

