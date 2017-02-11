Kenya Mae Hardison

She was born on July 1, 1936 in Norton, VA and was a longtime resident of Big Stone Gap. Kenya was a faithful employee of the C & P Telephone Co., where she made many friends. She enjoyed good food and good company and had a sense of humor that would compete with the best of them. She was a member of the Mount Herman Presbyterian Church in Big Stone Gap.

She was preceded in death by her husband, O. C. Hardison; and her parents, James and Ollie Mae (Clark) Mitchell.

Surviving are her cousins, Buford Mitchell, Mary Hatcher, Mary Scott, Australia Gravely, Herman Martin, Joann Martin, Margaret Rose Jones and Darlene.

Friends may call from 11 to 1 p.m. on Monday (Feb. 13, 2017) at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap.

Graveside services will follow at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap with Pastor Anthony Barnette officiating.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

To view the obituary online and offer condolences, please visit www.holdingfuneralhome.com.

Holding Funeral Home is serving Mrs. Hardison’s family.